Home / India News / ‘We bow to beloved Bapu’: Tributes pour in as country marks Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary

‘We bow to beloved Bapu’: Tributes pour in as country marks Mahatma Gandhi’s 151st birth anniversary

Born on October 2 in 1869, Mahatma Gandhi is one of the most revered leaders in India and across the world.

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 08:36 IST

By hindustantimes | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A worker cleans Mahatama Gandhi statue on the eve of his birth anniversary at Marina beach, in Chennai. (PTI)

Several political leaders, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid their tributes to Mahatma Gandhi as the country observed his 151st birth anniversary. President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi were among those who took to Twitter to pay homage to the Father of the Nation.

“We bow to beloved Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. There is much to learn from his life and noble thoughts. May Bapu’s ideals keep guiding us in creating a prosperous and compassionate India,” PM Modi said in a tweet.

President Kovind also expressed gratitude on behalf of the country and said, “his message of truth, non-violence and love infuses harmony in society and paves the path to the welfare of the world.”

Also Read | The Mahatma's life was his message, writes president Ram Nath Kovind



“On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, on the behalf of the nation, I pay homage to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. His message of truth, non-violence, and love infuses harmony in society and paves the path to the welfare of the world. He is a source of inspiration for humanity,” the President wrote on Twitter.



“Come, on the auspicious occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, all of us again make this resolution to follow the path of truth and non-violence, will always be devoted to progress of the country and we will fulfill Gandhi’s dreams by creating more inclusive, clean, strong and prosperous India,” he added.

Also Read | Becoming a Gandhian

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also tweeted on Gandhi Jayanti. “I will not fear anyone in the world ... I will not bow down to anyone’s injustice, I will win the untruth with the truth and I can bear all the sufferings while opposing the untruth. Happy Gandhi Jayanti,” Gandhi said.

Born on October 2 in 1869, Mahatma Gandhi is one of the most revered leaders in India and across the world. He is known as the “Father of the Nation” for his role in the country’s fight against the British, which led to India gaining freedom in 1947. Throughout his life, Mahatma Gandhi gave a message of non-violence and inspired people around the world to follow the path of truth.

The leaders also visited Rajghat, his memorial, in Delhi and paid their respect to Mahatma Gandhi.

