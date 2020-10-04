‘We can’t be selective in condemning violence’: J-K Lieutenant Governor

Sinha said that the UT has been provided with funds to an excess of Rs 1,951 crore this year for the development of villages and the people.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday appealed to the people to make efforts for peace and exuded hope that soon there shall be no backward village in the Union territory.

Sinha, while speaking during a ‘back to village’ function in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, said that violence at every level should be condemned.

“I appeal to all to contribute towards peace. There is no dearth of opportunities for development, employment and overall growth of Jammu and Kashmir,” Sinha said.

“Violence, killings of innocents should be condemned, whether it’s the killings of common people or security forces. We can’t be selective in condemning violence,” he said.

‘Back to village’ is a programme through which officers of the administration reach out to the public to listen to their demands, proposals, suggestions and address their grievances. This is the third phase of the programme which has been launched in Jammu and Kashmir as the region has remained without an elected government for over two years.

The L-G said that innovative financing, convergence of schemes, enabling infrastructure, effective and efficient implementation will be key to improving growth prospects of Jammu and Kashmir.

“With hard work, dedication and better execution on ground, every individual in our villages will attain social empowerment,” he said.

Sinha said that the UT has been provided with funds to an excess of Rs 1,951 crore this year for the development of villages and the people.

“Similarly, agriculture and horticulture sectors have been provided Rs 1,872 crore, to an excess of Rs 680 crore with respect to last year,” he said.

Sinha said that the government was working on four key points for the development of Jammu and Kashmir like accelerating growth, providing benefits of social security and social welfare schemes to all, eliminating regional disparities and effective execution of works.

“In the recently sanctioned economic package and the upcoming mega industrial package, focus will be on 1) Industry, Business and Services; 2) Agriculture and allied sectors, village industries; 3) Technology and Innovation; 4) Infrastructure; 5) Financial Inclusion and Social Security,” he said.

He said that under the new economic package announced recently, the farmer-mandi link is to be strengthened so that the producers get more options and better prices for their produce.

“Similarly, the number of satellite markets is to be increased from 17 to 22… Means and resources abound, with people’s participation, soon there shall be no backward village in J&K,” he said.