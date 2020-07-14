Sections
Home / India News / We changed notion that ‘potholed roads meant it’s UP’: Yogi Adityanath

We changed notion that ‘potholed roads meant it’s UP’: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath also said that development work hasn’t stopped in the state even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 14:54 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a press conference on Tuesday where he announced a number of projects. (ANI File Photo)

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that his government has changed the perception of the state by developing a robust network of quality roads.

“The public works department has been successful in improving 1.20 lakh kilometre potholed roads in the state. Before 2017, it was said that UP meant pothold roads. Today, the place from where good roads start means you’ve entered Uttar Pradesh,” the chief minister said.

He inaugurated projects worth Rs 2,250 crore to the people of the state. Adityanath said the money has been given by the World Bank and Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Adityanath also said that Uttar Pradesh shares its borders with seven states and Nepal. “The PWD department has started work on widening 54 such roads into four-lane,” the chief minister said.



The state is now known for good roads, power supply and law and order situation, said Adityanath.

He also said that development work hasn’t stopped in the state even during the coronavirus pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Supreme Court refuses to grant parole to self-styled godman Rampal from Haryana
Jul 14, 2020 15:41 IST
Chamba’s centuries-old Minjar Fair to be symbolic affair this year
Jul 14, 2020 15:41 IST
Sachin Pilot changes his Twitter bio after Congress sacks him, says truth cannot be defeated
Jul 14, 2020 15:43 IST
When Shah Rukh tried to woo Jackie Chan into starring in Ra.One, but failed
Jul 14, 2020 15:27 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.