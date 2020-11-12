Sections
Home / India News / We couldn’t take our family photo like every year, says PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit

We couldn’t take our family photo like every year, says PM Modi at 17th ASEAN-India Summit

hough the meeting is virtual, the effort is to bridge the gap among us, PM Modi said chairing the 17th ASEAN-India summit.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 16:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi co-chaired the 17th ASEAN-India summit held online on Thursday.

The strategic partnership of India and ASEAN is based on our shared historical, geographical and cultural heritage, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday, addressing the 17th ASEAN-India summit. “ASEAN has always been the core of our Act East Policy. There are many similarities between India’s Indo Pacific Oceans Initiative’ & ASEAN’s ‘Outlook on Indo Pacific’” the PM said.

Prime Minister Modi talked about the Covid-19 pandemic and said that unlike other years, there will be no ‘family photo’ of the meet.

“We want to increase connectivity between India and ASEAN in every sector,” the PM said. Though the meeting is virtual, the effort is to bridge the gap among us, PM Modi said.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is one of the most significant groups in the region. Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia are its members. India, the US, China, Japan and Australia are its dialogue partners.



Vietnam Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc co-chaired the meet.

“The leaders will discuss ways to further strengthen ASEAN-India engagement and in this context will note the adoption of ASEAN-India Plan of Action (2021-2025). Covid-19, post-pandemic economic recovery and important regional and international developments will also be discussed at the summit,” the MEA had said in a statement.

“ASEAN-India strategic partnership stands on a strong foundation of shared geographical, historical and civilisational ties. India’s Act East Policy, underlining ASEAN centrality, reflects the importance, India attaches to engagement with ASEAN,” the MEA stated.

