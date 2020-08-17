Sections
Home / India News / ‘We enforce policies without regard to anyone’s political affiliation’: Facebook

‘We enforce policies without regard to anyone’s political affiliation’: Facebook

The Facebook official also said that the company is making progress on enforcing and conducting regular audits of its process to ensure fairness and accuracy.

Updated: Aug 17, 2020 10:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Facebook Inc. logo is seen. (ANI)

Amid political slugfest involving social media giant Facebook, a company spokesperson has said that the platform “prohibits hate speech and content that incites violence. “We enforce these policies globally without regard to anyone’s political position/party affiliation,” the spokesperson added as reported by news agency ANI.

The official also said that the company is making progress on enforcing and conducting regular audits of its processes to ensure fairness and accuracy.

 Also read: Political slugfest over Facebook intensifies

This comes a day after Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi alleged that the BJP and its ideological parent the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) control Facebook and WhatsApp in India.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, “They spread fake news and hatred through it and use it to influence the electorate. Finally, the American media has come out with the truth about Facebook”. His tweet also contained snippets of media reports.



Senior Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor tweeted out saying, “The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology would certainly wish to hear from @Facebook about these reports & what they propose to do about hate-speech in India”.

Congress leaders Ajay Maken, Praveen Chakravarty and Rohan Gupta, demanded the creation of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to look into the matter.

 

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has categorically denied the allegations.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad slammed Gandhi and replied to his tweet saying, “Losers who cannot influence people even in their own party keep cribbing that the entire world is controlled by BJP & RSS. You were caught red-handed in alliance with Cambridge Analytica & Facebook to weaponise data before the elections & now have the gall to question us?”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amitabh identifies shot from 1983’s Mahaan after Twitter query
Aug 17, 2020 10:23 IST
Chunky says Ananya, he both ‘competitive’, Bigg Boss 14’s new promo is out
Aug 17, 2020 10:15 IST
Shashank Khaitan reveals why Mr Lele with Varun Dhawan was shelved
Aug 17, 2020 10:10 IST
Thailand’s elite visa program aims to lure expats seeking virus haven
Aug 17, 2020 10:09 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.