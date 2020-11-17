We have electoral arrangement, don’t fully endorse Gupkar agenda: Congress

President of National Conference (NC) Farooq Abdullah, PDP chief and former Chief Ministes Mehbooba Mufti,Omar Abdullah and other members after a meeting of People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration in Srinagar in October. (PTI FILE )

Following sharp criticism by the BJP for joining the Gupkar Alliance, the Jammu and Kashmir unit of the Congress said Tuesday that it has entered into seat sharing arrangements for the upcoming district development council (DDC) polls and doesn’t “fully endorse” the agenda of Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

Ahead of the DDC elections in Jammu and Kashmir, the BJP has launched a scathing attack on the Gupkar alliance and said that its only agenda was to bring back Article 370.

The Congress has hit back on Tuesday and accused the BJP of double standards.

“Till the time BJP was sharing power with the PDP and Sajad Lone, it was all fine and they were nationalists. Congress has only entered into seat sharing arrangement with Gupkar Alliance and that doesn’t mean Congress has become part of their agenda,” said Ravinder Sharma, chief spokesperson of the Congress in J&K.

Sharma also said that the Congress has rejected any statement that goes against the nation and sentiment of the people.

“We don’t fully endorse their agenda but there are certain common issues. We stand for restoration of statehood and protection of land and jobs. We have just entered into an electoral arrangement with them. Why did BJP enter into alliance with PDP and NC and not to forget these parties had been demanding more than Article 370 (autonomy and self rule),” he said.

Sharma said that the Congress party also endorses constitutional safeguards but their broader contours and forms can be discussed with sections of society that were denied justice over the years.

“We are in favour of justice for Valmikis, Gurkhas and West Pakistan refugees living here for over 70 years,” he added.

Sharma also said that the participation of the Gupkar constituents in the DC polls should be welcomed.

“We should welcome that they (Gupkar constituents) are contesting the elections, which in turn defeats Pakistan’s proxy war and other ulterior motives in J&K,” he added.