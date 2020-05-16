Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘We’ll suffer greater losses than those cause by Covid-19 if demand is not generated’: Rahul Gandhi in his address

‘We’ll suffer greater losses than those cause by Covid-19 if demand is not generated’: Rahul Gandhi in his address

Gandhi said that there is an immediate need to focus on demand creation as it is vital for restarting the economy.

Updated: May 16, 2020 13:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. (Mohd Zakir/HT PHOTO)

Congress leader and former party chief Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that there is an immediate need to focus on demand creation as it is vital for restarting the economy which is bearing the brunt of the coronavirus crisis.

“The economy’s engine needs to be primed,” he said during the press conference on Saturday noon which saw participation from professionals from regional media across the country.

“If demand is not generated, the country will suffer bigger losses economically than from coronavirus,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi’s comments came during his interaction with the members of the regional electronic media. He went on to take questions and suggestions from them.



The Congress MP also reacted to Centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package and said that he has a “reservation” against the economic plan. He urged the Centre to rethink the package so as to provide immediate money to the needy, the farmers and the migrant labourers.

Gandhi also said that the nationwide coronavirus lockdown will need to be lifted in an intelligent manner and carefully to ensure that the vulnerable people are not affected.

“We need to take care of the vulnerable people. The elderly people, those suffering from diabetes, hypertension, kidney diseases, et cetera. They must be taken care of,” he said.

“Lockdown is not an ‘on-off’ switch, it should be lifted intelligently, carefully,” Gandhi said.

Prior to today’s press conference and interaction with members of regional electronic media, Gandhi had led online interactive sessions with intellectuals like former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan and Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Wuhan rolls out consumer subsidies to help local auto, home appliance firms
May 16, 2020 14:50 IST
India, US cooperating on Covid-19 vaccine development, says Trump
May 16, 2020 14:49 IST
‘More power to India-US friendship’: PM Modi tweets after Trump’s ventilators offer
May 16, 2020 14:49 IST
Shoaib Ibrahim asked if family forces wife Dipika to wear Indian clothes
May 16, 2020 14:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.