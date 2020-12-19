We moved from ‘Why India?’ to ‘Why not India?’: PM Modi says at Assocham

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday reforms brought in by his government have changed the perception about India on the global platform. “This is the time to plan and act and focus on nation-building as the next 27 years will decide India’s global role,” Prime Minister Modi said during his virtual keynote address at the Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India’s (Assocham) ongoing foundation week.

The Prime Minister also talked about the importance of industry in India’s growth. “There is so much positivity in the world regarding the position of India and this positivity is because of the hopes and dreams of 130 crore Indians,” he said.

PM Modi also presented the “Assocham Enterprise of the Century Award” to Ratan Tata, who received the award on behalf of the Tata Group. PM said that the Tata group has contributed to the development of the country under the able leadership of Ratan Tata. Tata thanked the Prime Minister for the award and appreciated his strong leadership during the coronavirus pandemic.

“You have been the carrier of leadership in this tough period and for this, we should be much obliged to you,” Tata said. “If we all stand together and follow what you have said and what you have shown, we will have a situation where the world will look at us and say this Prime Minister said it could happen and he made it happen,” he said.

The theme of the programme organised by Assocham, one of India’s top trade organisations is, ‘India’s resilience: Atmanirbhar roadmap towards $5 trillion economy.’ The week-long programme, which started on Tuesday, witnessed various speakers this year including Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Union minister for commerce and industry Piyush Goyal, Union agriculture and farmers welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Union minister for road, transports and highways Nitin Gadkari and Union communications and IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Assocham was established in 1920 by promoter chambers representing all regions of India. It has over 400 chambers and trade associations in its fold and serves more than 450,000 members across India. The organisation represents the interests of trade and commerce in India and acts as an interface between issues and initiatives with a goal to promote both domestic and international trade and reduce trade barriers.