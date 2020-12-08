‘We need to be united,’ says Muslim man who donates land worth lakhs for expansion of temple

The decision of a Muslim businessman to donate 1.5 guntas (about 1634 sq feet) of prime land, worth between Rs 80 lakhs-1 crore, for expanding a Hanuman temple on the outskirts of Bengaluru has drawn much praise from netizens and city residents.

HMG Basha, a businessman involved in goods transport services, saw that devotees of a small Hanuman mandir located adjacent to his three-acre land in Valgerapuru of Hoskote taluk were struggling to accommodate the growing number of devotees. The temple trust was planning to expand the temple but didn’t have sufficient funds. Basha showed his willingness to donate some land to the temple trust. The land commands a high price because it is adjacent to the highway.

Also read: Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing

Though the temple trust sought only about one gunta (1089 sq feet) of land, Basha decided to donate 1.5 guntas of land whose value is estimated between Rs 80 lakhs-1 crore. He, subsequently, transferred the land to the temple trust free of cost. A grateful trust has put up banners thanking Basha and his family for their kind gesture.

Speaking to media, Basha said that “Hindus and Muslims have lived together as one from time immemorial. Today, there is much talk of divisive things. If we want to progress, we need to be united as a country.” Residents of Hoskote have praised his gesture. Basha’s move and the flex banners put up by the temple trust have gone viral with netizens and others showering praise on Basha.