Need to continue efforts to address threats of bio-terrorism, pandemic diseases: Rajnath Singh

Union defence minister Rajnath Singh during his address at the ASEAN defence ministers’ meeting plus (ADMM-Plus) on Thursday said we need to continue our efforts to address the threats of bio-terrorism and pandemic diseases.

“Threats to the rules-based order, maritime security, cyber related crimes and terrorism, just to name a few, remain the challenges that we need to address as a forum,” the defence minister said on the occasion of the meeting’s 10th anniversary.

The ADMM-PLUS is a platform for ASEAN and its eight dialogue partners Australia, China, India, Japan, New Zealand, Republic of Korea, Russia and the United States (collectively referred to as plus countries), to strengthen security and defence cooperation for peace, stability, and development in the region.

Since 2017, the ADMM-PLUS has been meeting annually to allow enhanced dialogue and cooperation among ASEAN and the PLUS nations amid an increasingly challenging regional security environment.

Singh further pointed out that the collective achievement in the past decade has been remarkable in advancing multilateral cooperation through strategic dialogue and practical security cooperation.

“ADMM has grown in the last decade to become the fulcrum of peace, stability and rules-based order in this region,” he said adding that exercising self-restraint in the conduct of activities and avoiding actions that may further complicate the situation, will go a long way in bringing sustained peace to the region.

In 2019, Singh had attended the meeting in Bangkok and the opening ceremony of Defence and Security 2019 Exhibition.