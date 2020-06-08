Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / We paused to save lives, now we need to start again to save livelihoods: Sajjan Jindal

We paused to save lives, now we need to start again to save livelihoods: Sajjan Jindal

Sajjan Jindal also said that the economic implications of the lockdown can be severe and opening of business activities is crucial for India to achieve its aim of becoming a successful economy.

Updated: Jun 08, 2020 12:50 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, New Delhi Delhi

The government has announced a phased exit from the over-two-months-long nationwide lockdown. (Mint)

Industrialist Sajjan Jindal on Monday pitched for restarting the economy and said that saving lives is as important as saving livelihoods.

“The Covid-19 crisis brought the world to a stop! We paused to save lives but now we need to start again to save livelihoods,” the Chairman of diversified JSW Group said in a statement.

He further said the economic implications of the lockdown can be severe and opening of business activities is crucial for India to achieve its aim of becoming a successful economy.

“Global economies are opening up. Staying at home till a cure is found will make the loss of livelihoods as severe as the loss of lives in India,” he said adding “the slower we are to re-start, the more we lose against countries out of lockdown. We can’t lose any more time”.



He further said India as a country needs to get back to its full capacity at the soonest to be the successful economy that it aims to be.

“Europe opened up. People in Spain, France, Amsterdam and Germany have accepted a new normal and have started living again. Restaurants, Shopping complexes, public transport have all sprung back into action. That’s how you save the economy! Not by staying indoors!, he said.

The government has announced a phased exit from the over-two-months-long nationwide lockdown.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Covid-19 lockdowns worsen obesity issues in children
Jun 08, 2020 13:52 IST
Anand Mahindra asks tweeple for views on this pic. Replies are interesting
Jun 08, 2020 13:49 IST
Hairdresser gives free hair cut to poor children in Mumbai
Jun 08, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi hospitals being reserved only for Delhiites is‘unfortunate’: Mayawati
Jun 08, 2020 13:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.