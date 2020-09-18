We’re committed to farmers’ cause: JJP

Chandigarh: The ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) is strong and steady in Haryana, JJP leader Digvijay Chautala said on Friday, while also accusing the Congress party of misleading farmers on three farm bills that have triggered protests.

His comments came a day after Harsimrat Kaur Badal, the minister of food processing industries, resigned from the Union Cabinet with her party, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), opposing the three pieces of legislation seeking to liberalise agricultural markets.

Farmers in Haryana and neighbouring Punjab have taken to the streets against the farm bills, which they have described as “anti-farmer”.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that farmers’ crops are procured as per the MSP (minimum support price) and we will ensure this in the upcoming procurement season. The biggest issue is the MSP. It is our commitment to farmers that we will not allow their crops to be procured below the minimum support price,” Digvijay said.

He said a conspiracy was hatched by the Congress on the issue. “They are trying to circumvent the real issue and put pressure on (Haryana deputy chief minister) Dushyant. We will expose their evil designs,” he said.

Dushyant met chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday and discussed the incident of police lathi-charging farmers during a protest in Kurukshetra last week, according to Digvijay. The JJP has tendered an apology to the farming community over the incident

Digvijay, the younger brother of Dushyant, said the two leaders held discussions on a range of issues, including the steps to be taken to ensure smooth crop procurement in the upcoming season and the lathi-charge. “We want an inquiry into the lathi-charge. We want action to be taken against those who lathi-charged the farmers,” he said.

On ties with the BJP, he said: “I would not like to comment about Punjab. All I can say is that the BJP-JJP alliance is strong and steady in Haryana.”

Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala launched an attack on Dushyant, saying the JJP leader has betrayed farmers of Haryana and failed to raise his voice “against the anti-farmer laws”.

“Why is he hiding behind JJP’s second rung leadership? The fact is that Dushyant and his JJP have become addicted to the crumbs of power thrown at them by the BJP,’’ Surjewala said.

Congress’s Bhupinder Singh Hooda, leader of opposition in the assembly, said the situation demanded a political consensus and it was important that political parties raised their voice in the interest of farmers.

“A special session of the assembly should be called. These laws should be discussed in the assembly so that people know who all stood with farmers and who all stood against them,” Hooda said.