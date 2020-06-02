‘We’re far from the peak’: ICMR expert on Covid-19 crisis in India

India is far from the Covid-19 peak, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) expert Dr Nivedita Gupta said during a joint briefing of the ICMR and Ministry of Health briefing on Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The expert said that India’s measures to curtail the disease have been effective and had been very good in the reduction in mortality.

“Instead of the use of the word ‘community transmission’, we need to understand the extent of the spread of the disease. We are far from the peak,” she said.