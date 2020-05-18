Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / We spread news, not Covid-19

We spread news, not Covid-19

The Union Home Ministry guidelines include media in the list of essential services permitted to operate during the lockdown.

Updated: May 18, 2020 08:05 IST

By Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Experts are clear that there is no evidence that newspapers can transmit the virus. (Pratik Chorge/HT file photo. Representative image)

“Newspapers carry tremendous credibility and the local page of a region is widely read by people,” Prime Minister Narendra Modi said before the lockdown began on March 25; the Union Home Ministry guidelines include media in the list of essential services permitted to operate during the lockdown. However, at a time when the world is grappling with the spread of the infectious Covid-19 disease, it is not hard to understand why concerns persist around the delivery of newspapers. Yet, these are unscientific and misplaced.

Experts are clear that there is no evidence that newspapers can transmit the virus. George Lomonossoff, a professor at the John Innes Centre, told BBC, “Newspapers are sterile because of the way they are printed and the process they have been through.” “If this was happening, we would have said so to stop the infection,” Dr Sujeet K Singh, director of the National Centre for Disease Control said.

Newspapers are vital in spreading correct information, starting with this graphic below.

 



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Supreme Court to take up ex-BSF jawan Tej Bahadur’s plea who questioned Varanasi election result
May 18, 2020 07:55 IST
UK coronavirus death toll rises by 170, lowest increase since March
May 18, 2020 07:38 IST
We spread news, not Covid-19
May 18, 2020 08:05 IST
Pompeo welcomes Afghan power-sharing deal, chides leaders for lost time
May 18, 2020 07:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.