'We stand with India and forces': Kejriwal on AAP's exclusion from all party meet on Galwan clash

Other AAP leaders reacted sharply to party not getting an invite for Friday’s all party meet to discuss Chinese aggression.

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kejriwal said his party is standing with the security forces and the country on the issue of Chinese aggression in the Galwan Valley. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) stands with the country and its security forces and demanded “strict” action against China while answering a question on Centre’s decision to not invite AAP for the all party meet to discuss the violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers at Galwan Valley on Monday night resulting in deaths of 20 Indian soldiers.

“We stand with the country and our security forces. Strict action should be taken against China: Delhi CM and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal on AAP not invited for an all-party meeting called by PM,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by ANI. He didn’t comment on his party’s exclusion from the invitees for the all party meet on Friday evening.

His colleagues in the party, however, didn’t mince words and hit out at the central government for leaving AAP out of the meeting.

HT Exclusive: Galwan river bridge that China tried to stop in Ladakh is complete, says official



“The BJP government should take everyone along on serious issues concerning national security. It is unfortunate for our democracy that a three-time elected chief minister was not invited for consultations on such an important issue,” AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.



He has also accused the centre of hiding information from the country.

“It is treacherous to not give a truthful account of the border dispute to the nation. The central government will have to answer why it hid information from the country,” he said.

Also Watch: ‘China may have instigated clash to grab Indian territory’: US Senator

Other political parties like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in Bihar and AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen) in Telangana have also expressed their disappointment at not being invited for the meet.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh had on Thursday invited leaders of 20 parties on the behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, according to reports. The meeting will be also attended by Union home minister Amit Shah and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda, they said. Reports said all recognised national parties, those with more than five MPs in the Lok Sabha, leading parties from the northeast and parties with Union cabinet ministers have been invited for the all-party meeting.

AAP has decided to launch nationwide protests against the Chinese aggression on Saturday with party MLAs in Delhi staging protests in their respective constituencies.

