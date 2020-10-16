Sections
Home / India News / ‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi

‘We want to be safe’: Hathras rape victim’s family wants to be shifted to Delhi

Hathras rape victim’s family also want the probe into the woman’s gangrape and murder to be handled in Delhi.

Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 12:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Relatives of the rape victim mourning in Hathras on September 29, 2020. (ANI File Photo )

The family of the 19-year-old Dalit woman, who was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras last month, wants to be shifted to Delhi to ensure their “safety” and asked the state government to help them in moving from their village, the victim’s brother said according to news agency ANI on Friday.

They also want the probe into the woman’s gangrape and murder to be handled in Delhi. “The family wants the case to be shifted to Delhi, we also want to shift there. The government should help us in this regard, we are dependent on them. We just want to be safe wherever we are,” he was quoted by ANI as saying.

