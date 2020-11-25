Weather to improve in J&K, Ladakh with decrease in rain, snowfall: IMD

Weather in the Kashmir Valley is likely to improve with light snow and rainfall only in isolated places, predicted the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

IMD officials said it was raining or snowing lightly at most places of J&K, Drass Zojila axis and the sky was overcast to cloudy in the rest of Ladakh.

“As expected, there’s gradual decrease in rain /snow since early morning. We expect a significant improvement in weather from afternoon in both the UTs,” said a senior IMD officer on Wednesday.

He said the weather will most likely remain dry till December 3. “Isolated light rain or snow can’t be ruled out. No significant weather [change] is expected for the next eight days.”

The IMD said that people, especially those living in snow bound areas, should remain alert to a possible avalanche as there is a lot of snow accumulation on hills.

Despite snowfall, the traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway is plying. The alternate Mughal Road is closed for traffic. Srinagar recorded 5.6 degrees Celcius maximum and 1.6 degrees Celsius minimum temperature on Tuesday.