Week after Galwan Valley face-off, India, China to hold senior military-level talks today

Indian paramilitary soldiers keep guard as Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh highway at Gagangeer, north-east of Srinagar. (AP Photo )

India and China will hold a meeting of senior army officials to discuss the ongoing standoff between border troops in Ladakh on Monday, a week after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in the region’s Galwan Valley.

The meeting, the second since June 6, will be held at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) opposite Chushul to discuss the ongoing dispute in Ladakh.

On June 15, 20 Indian Army soldiers, including a commanding officer, were killed after an hours-long intense hand-to-hand combat with troops of China People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Before this, Lt Gen Harinder Singh, the commander of 14 Corps, along with other officers, who were part of the earlier meetings with their Chinese counterparts, had met on June 6.

The Chinese side of the delegation was represented by Major General Lin Liu, corps commander of the South Xinjiang Military Division.

Tensions built up along the LAC following violent clashes between hundreds of Indian and Chinese troops in the Sikkim and Ladakh sectors in May.

Army officers of the two sides have held several meetings along the disputed border but have been unable to break the impasse.