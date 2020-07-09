Week-long lockdown in Patna from July 10

The curbs were relaxed in the city for over a month. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)

Patna district administration announced a lockdown from July 10 for a week after the state capital reported 235 cases on Wednesday taking the city’s total confirmed coronavirus cases to 1,351.

Patna district magistrate, Kumar Ravi, issued an order on Wednesday in this regard under The Bihar Epidemic Diseases, Covid-19 Regulations, 2020, after the crisis management group of state government authorised the district officials to impose restrictions after assessing the local situation. The curbs were relaxed in the city for over a month.

As per the order, the state capital will be under lockdown from July 10 till July 16. The DM’s order said that the step was initiated following alarming surge in Covid-19 positive cases in district of Patna in last three weeks wherein positivity rate has also been considerably high.

The order effectively means that all offices of government of India, its autonomous/subordinates offices and public offices (with exception of Defence, central armed police forces, treasury, public utilities, disaster management, power generation, etc.) will remain closed during the period.

In addition to this, offices of the state government/Union territory governments, their autonomous bodies, corporations, etc., (with exceptions of police, homeguards, disaster administration, treasury, electricity, sanitation) as well as commercial and private establishments have also been closed.

All places of worship will also remain closed during the period and no religious congregation will be allowed.

However shops including ration shops, dairy and milk booths would remain open between 6 am and 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm.

Meanwhile, the West Champaran administration also imposed lockdown from July 9 from 7 am till 5 pm but allowed shops to function from 11 am till 5.30 pm. Similar lockdown has been enforced from 6 am on July 9 till midnight on July 13 by Bhagalpur administration in the urban areas .

