Weekend lockdowns lifted from Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi districts

Jammu and three other districts of Reasi, Kathua and Udhampur will no longer witness weekend lockdowns. (PTI Photo/File)

Weekend lockdown has been lifted from Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir following revised guidelines governing the containment measures for Covid-19, said state officials on Wednesday. The weekend lockdown, being imposed from Friday 6 pm to Monday 6 am including Saturdays and Sundays as per the decision of the respective district administrations in these four districts stand withdrawn, said officials.

They further informed that no district magistrate can now enforce lockdown at their own outside the containment zones.

Deputy commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, said, “the weekend lockdown has been removed under the new guidelines”.

Udhampur district commissioner Dr Piyush Singla said that weekend lockdown stands withdrawn from Udhampur district with immediate effect.

Kathua DC OP Bhagat also informed that weekend lockdown has been lifted from Kathua district.

Under the new order, all establishments will be open seven days a week while the non-compulsory activities will not be allowed from 10 pm to 5 am.

The changes have been announced after the country progressed into the stage 4 of unlocking the economy with more relaxations from restrictions clamped to prevent the spread of coronavirus coming into force. The Centre has also asked the state governments to not enforce lockdown without prior consultation.