Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Weekend lockdowns lifted from Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi districts

Weekend lockdowns lifted from Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur, Reasi districts

District magistrates in Jammu and Kashmir have been barred from clamping lockdowns outside containment zones.

Updated: Sep 02, 2020 11:40 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jammu

Jammu and three other districts of Reasi, Kathua and Udhampur will no longer witness weekend lockdowns. (PTI Photo/File)

Weekend lockdown has been lifted from Jammu, Kathua, Udhampur and Reasi districts of Jammu and Kashmir following revised guidelines governing the containment measures for Covid-19, said state officials on Wednesday. The weekend lockdown, being imposed from Friday 6 pm to Monday 6 am including Saturdays and Sundays as per the decision of the respective district administrations in these four districts stand withdrawn, said officials.

They further informed that no district magistrate can now enforce lockdown at their own outside the containment zones.

Deputy commissioner, Jammu, Sushma Chauhan, said, “the weekend lockdown has been removed under the new guidelines”.

Udhampur district commissioner Dr Piyush Singla said that weekend lockdown stands withdrawn from Udhampur district with immediate effect.



Also Read: 12.5 lakh domicile certificates issued are to apply for jobs: J&K administration

Kathua DC OP Bhagat also informed that weekend lockdown has been lifted from Kathua district.

Under the new order, all establishments will be open seven days a week while the non-compulsory activities will not be allowed from 10 pm to 5 am.

Also Read: IPS Charu Sinha to become first woman head of CRPF’s Srinagar sector

The changes have been announced after the country progressed into the stage 4 of unlocking the economy with more relaxations from restrictions clamped to prevent the spread of coronavirus coming into force. The Centre has also asked the state governments to not enforce lockdown without prior consultation.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Chushul aggression is part of China’s plan. It wants to provoke India
Sep 02, 2020 11:54 IST
No weekend break for MPs during monsoon session, House to function on Sat, Sun too
Sep 02, 2020 12:29 IST
‘Unjust’: CPI leader to Naidu on no Question Hour in monsoon session
Sep 02, 2020 12:29 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput death: NCB makes first arrest in drugs case
Sep 02, 2020 10:35 IST

latest news

Amid border standoff, Chinese student is among record 114 foreign applicants seeking admission to Haryana university
Sep 02, 2020 12:30 IST
Abhishek Bachchan talks about his frame of mind post Covid-19
Sep 02, 2020 12:14 IST
‘Unjust’: CPI leader to Naidu on no Question Hour in monsoon session
Sep 02, 2020 12:29 IST
Mumbai: Huge traffic jams reported on eastern express highway
Sep 02, 2020 12:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.