‘Well-established, undeniable fact’: Nepal disputes Jaishankar’s Buddha ‘greatest Indians’ remark

Minister of External Affairs Jaishankar speaks to the media after the 2019 U.S.-India 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue at the State Department in Washington. (REUTERS)

Nepal on Sunday responded to external affairs minister S Jaishankar’s remarks that Gautam Buddha was one of the two greatest Indians for people around the world by saying historical and archaeological evidence shows the founder of Buddhism was born in Nepalese territory.

A statement issued by the Nepal foreign ministry’s spokesperson said: “It is a well-established and undeniable fact proven by historical and archaeological evidences that Gautam Buddha was born in Lumbini, Nepal. Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha and the fountain of Buddhism, is one of the UNESCO world heritage sites.”

The spokesperson’s comment was made in response to queries from the media about the Indian minister’s remarks during an interactive session organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on Saturday. While talking on India’s soft power, Jaishankar had described Buddha and Mahatma Gandhi as the two “greatest Indians” who are remembered by people around the world.

Shortly after, external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava clarified that Jaishankar’s comments had referred to common Buddhist heritage of India and Nepal. He said Jaishankar’s remarks “at the CII event referred to our shared Buddhist heritage. There is no doubt that Gautam Buddha was born in Lumbini, which is in Nepal.”

Jaishankar’s remarks triggered a storm in Nepal, and there were protests by political parties such as the main opposition Nepali Congress and individuals such as former foreign secretary Madhu Raman Acharya and former prime minister Madhav Kumar Nepal, a top leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party.

The Nepal foreign ministry spokesperson noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, during a visit to Nepal in 2014, said while addressing the Parliament that “Nepal is the country where apostle of peace in the world, Buddha, was born”.

The spokesperson added, “It is true that Buddhism spread from Nepal to other parts of the world in the subsequent period. The matter remains beyond doubt and controversy and thus cannot be a subject of debate. The entire international community is aware of this.”

The war of words on Buddha comes against the backdrop of a border row that erupted earlier this year when India opened a new road leading to Lipulekh on the border with Tibet. Nepal responded by publishing a new political map that included Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura, which are controlled by India, as part of Nepalese territory.

Last month, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli sparked a controversy with his remarks that the “real” Ayodhya is in Nepal and that Lord Ram was Nepalese. He also said Nepal had “become a victim of cultural encroachment” and its history was manipulated.

The Nepal government subsequently clarified Oli’s remarks reflected the many myths about Lord Ram and highlighted the need for further research on the “vast cultural geography” of the Ramayana. It also clarified the remarks “are not linked to any political subject” and there was “no intention at all to hurt the feeling and sentiment of anyone”.

Following the external affairs minister’s comments, Nepali Congress spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma tweeted, “Lord Buddha was born in Nepal. We have a serious objection to the Indian external affairs minister’s statement against mythological and proved evidence that the [area where Buddha was born] belongs to Nepal today.”

Nepal’s former foreign secretary Madhu Raman Acharya tweeted: “Some 2270 years ago, Indian Emperor Ashok erected a pillar at Lumbini in Nepal to mark the birthplace of Buddha. That monument stands taller than any self-aggrandising claim to say that Budha was an ‘Indian!’ Period !!”