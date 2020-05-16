West Bengal and adjoining Odisha coasts on cyclone alert

Fishermen were advised not to venture into south Bay of Bengal from May 16 to 17, to central Bay of Bengal from May 17 to 18, and north Bay of Bengal during May 19-20. (PTI)

The depression over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into the severe cyclonic storm Amphan in the next couple of days and impact the West Bengal and Odisha coasts, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Saturday.

The depression has moved northwestwards and is currently 1,040 km south of Paradip in Odisha and 1,200 km south-southwest of Digha in West Bengal, according to the latest update from IMD.

It will intensify into a cyclonic storm by late evening on May 16 or the early morning of May 17, and further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm during the subsequent 24 hours.

“It is very likely to move north-northwestwards initially till May 17 and then recurve north-northeastwards across northwest Bay of Bengal towards West Bengal and adjoining Odisha coasts during May 18 and 20,” IMD’s cyclone warning division said.

Fishermen were advised not to venture into south Bay of Bengal from May 16 to 17, to central Bay of Bengal from May 17 to 18, and north Bay of Bengal during May 19-20. Fishermen were also advised not to venture into north Bay of Bengal along and off north Odisha, West Bengal and the adjoining Bangladesh coast during May 18-20.

“For now, we know the cyclone is likely to move towards the West Bengal and Odisha coasts. We will give details of landfall location on Sunday morning, and an evacuation strategy can be made after that. State governments are being alerted,” said IMD director general M Mohapatra.

Sunita Devi, the IMD scientist in-charge of cyclones, said: “Adverse weather can be expected in the coastal areas of Odisha and West Bengal between May 18 and 20. These states are under pre-cyclone watch. Actions to be taken will be decided tomorrow as we get more details of its trajectory.”

Squally winds with speeds reaching 45 kmph to 55 kmph, and gusting to 65 kmph are prevailing over southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal. The sppeeds are likely to increase to 90 kmph to 100 kmph, and gusting to 110 kmph over east-central and west-central Bay of Bengal by the morning of May 17, 120 kmph to 130kmph and gusting to 145 kmph over southern parts of central Bay of Bengal by May 18 morning, 155 kmph to 165 kmph and gusting to 180 kmph over northern parts of central and north Bay of Bengal on May 19, and 160 kmph to 170 kmph and gusting to 190 kmph over north Bay of Bengal by May 20.

Sea conditions will be high (six to nine metres wave height/34-47 knots wind) over southwest and central Bay of Bengal from the night of May 16, and very high (nine to 14 metres wave height /38-63 knots wind) over the same region from the morning of May 17.

The conditions will become phenomenal (more than 14 metres wave height/64 knots) over southern parts of central Bay of Bengal on May 18, over northern parts of central Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Bay of Bengal on May 19 and over north Bay of Bengal on May 20, according to IMD’s statement.