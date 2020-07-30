Sections
West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78

Taking to Twitter, West Bengal Youth Congress condoled the demise of Somen Mitra.

Updated: Jul 30, 2020 06:39 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Kolkata

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra died at in Kolkata on Thursday. (@SomenMitraINC/Twitter Photo )

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passed away at a hospital in Kolkata on Thursday.

“WBPCC President Somen Mitra has breathed his last, a short while ago. As we struggle to come to terms with this immense loss, all our prayers and thoughts are with Dada’s family. May his soul rest in peace,” West Bengal Youth Congress tweeted.



