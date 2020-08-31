Sections
West Bengal government extends lockdown till September 30 amid coronavirus pandemic

West Bengal lockdown: Complying with Centre’s ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines, metro rail service in the state will resume in graded manner with effect from September 8.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

West Bengal government extends lockdown till September 30 (AP)

The West Bengal government on Monday extended the lockdown till September 30 in the wake of coronavirus disease outbreak, officials said.

Chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said there will be a complete lockdown in West Bengal on September 7, 11 and 12.

Complying with Centre’s ‘Unlock 4’ guidelines, Metro rail service in the state will resume in graded manner from September 8.

As of Monday, West Bengal has recorded total 1,59,785 Covid-19 positive cases, so far of which 3,176 people succumbed to the viral contagion, according to the health ministry’s tally. The state has 25,657 active cases and total 1,30,952 people have recovered from the disease.



Due to continued lockdown since March, all government and private establishments, banks, shops and marketplaces remained closed. Essential services, such as medicine shops and milk supply were kept out of the purview of the shutdown. Petrol pumps also remained operational during the day.

Flight services at Kolkata international airport remained suspended, while long-distance trains were rescheduled at Howrah and Sealdah termini.

Ferry services through inland waterways also did not operate on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)

