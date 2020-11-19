West Bengal: Man kills parents, attempts suicide; rescued from Howrah apartment

A man (40) allegedly killed his parents and made a bid to die by suicide at an apartment in Shibpur in Howrah district of West Bengal, which is located around 10 kilometres (km) from Kolkata.

Police on Wednesday recovered the partially decomposed bodies of the two victims after being informed by their neighbours of a stench emanating from the flat.

The man, who was found sitting next to his parents’ bodies, was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

“We have sent the bodies for an autopsy. The man was admitted to a hospital, as he tried to die by suicide. Preliminary investigation has revealed that the man had killed his parents at least three to four days ago,” said an official of a local police station.

The victims have been identified as Pradyut Bose (70), his wife Gopa Bose (65) and their son, Subhojit Bose.

Police said that Pradyut was a retired employee of a private company. Subhojit holds a master’s degree in computer applications (MCA), but he is unemployed.

He is suffering from an acute depression and purportedly confessed to the police about killing his parents.

The family’s financial condition had worsened during the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic and they did not mingle with their neighbours, the police said.

“Their neighbours were getting a foul smell over the past two days. On Wednesday, they found that the smell was coming from a flat on the third floor of the building. They knocked on the doors but when they didn’t get any response, they informed the police,” said the officer.

The police broke open the entrance door of the apartment and found Gopa’s and Pradyut’s bodies lying on a sofa and on a bed in an adjacent room, respectively.

A blood-splattered Subhojit was found sitting in another room of the apartment.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918)