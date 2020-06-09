Sections
Home / India News / ‘West Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated’: Amit Shah

‘West Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated’: Amit Shah

Shah remembered the many party workers who lost their lives amid the political battle in the state since 2014.

Updated: Jun 09, 2020 12:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah during West Bengal Jan Samvad rally on Tuesday. (ANI)

While democracy has strengthened its roots and has been consolidated in the entire country, West Bengal remains the only state where political violence is propagated, Union home minister Amit Shah made a sharp remark during his ‘West Bengal Jan Samvad’ virtual rally on Tuesday.

Shah remembered the many party workers who lost their lives amid the political battle in the state since 2014. “I pay my respect to their families as they’ve contributed to the development of Sonar Bangla (golden Bengal),” he said.

 

He started his address by saluting the ‘corona warriors’ for risking their lives to save others amid the coronavirus pandemic and also prayed for the souls of those who lost their lives due to Covid-19 and cyclone Amphan in West Bengal.



The minister launched a sharp attack on chief minister Mamata Banerjee saying that she is not allowing the implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana which has benefitted so many people across the country.

“I and the people of Bengal want to ask you this, why are you not letting it get implemented?” Shah questioned.

“Mamata ji, do poor people of Bengal have no right to receive free and quality medical aid? Why is Ayushman Bharat scheme not allowed here? Mamata Ji, political games should not be played with the rights of poor people,” Shah further added.

This was Shah’s third virtual event in a series of online rallies that began on Sunday. The minister first addressed the Bihar virtual rally on Sunday followed by the Odisha virual rally on Monday.

