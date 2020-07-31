Second BJP worker found hanging within a span of 24 hours in West Bengal

BJP party supporter holds a placard as he participates in a protest against the death of party MLA Debendra Nath Ray who was found hanging in Bindal, at Hemtabad in Kolkata. (ANI)

Another Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker was found dead in a village in south Bengal on Thursday.

Police said they have found a suicide note.

This is the second BJP supporter found dead within a span of 24 hours in south Bengal and third in July.

All three died in a similar manner, hanging.

While in all the three cases the BJP has alleged that the victims were murdered by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and then their bodies were strung up to pass them off as suicide cases, the latter has refuted the allegations.

Bengal is slated to go for polls in May next year, where the BJP, which has emerged as the main opposition in the battleground state following the void created by the dwindling electoral fortunes of the Left Front and the Congress, is vying to unseat the TMC’s uninterrupted rule since 2011.

On Thursday, Gautam Patra (52), was found hanging from a tree at Ghoramara in South 24 Parganas districts.

“This is propaganda against us. The TMC is not associated with this (Patra’s death) in any way,” said Bankim Hazra, a TMC lawmaker from the area.

On Friday, BJP’s state general secretary Sayantan Basu was stopped by the police from proceeding to the East Midnapore district, where local party leader Purnachandra Das was found dead on Wednesday.

His body was found hanging from a tree.

“Again prevented by the police, I am not being allowed to enter the East Midnapore district. My only fault that I am scheduled to meet with the family members of a murdered BJP booth president,” tweeted Basu.

Police officials said that Basu was stopped because they anticipated that there could be a violation of law and order upon his arrival at the dead party worker’s residence.

Earlier on July 13, Debendra Nath Roy, a BJP lawmaker, was found hanging from the ceiling of a shop at a marketplace in north Bengal’s Uttar Dinajpur district.

While police said he had died by suicide, BJP leaders and family members had alleged that he was murdered by the TMC and had moved the Calcutta high court (HC) demanding a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe. HC turned down the CBI plea.

West Bengal Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is investigating legislator Roy’s death.

In early July, BJP leaders had alleged that over 100 party workers have been killed in Bengal over the past three years.

In many cases, the workers were found dead and hanging from a tree.

Police in most cases found that the victims had died by suicide.

A BJP delegation had met President Ram Nath Kovind and Union home minister Amit Shah after Roy’s body was found in Uttar Dinajpur district.

Later, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sent a letter to President Kovind, alleging that the BJP was distorting facts.