Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Kolkata / West Bengal to introduce Covid management system to solve concerns of patient’s family

West Bengal to introduce Covid management system to solve concerns of patient’s family

The family members of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient admitted to a hospital in West Bengal can now get regular updates about their kin’s wellness by just a click....

Updated: Aug 07, 2020 12:03 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

Bengal chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said that the CPMS is operational, but now only government officials can check the condition of Covid-19 patients, as it requires a password. (HT photo)

The family members of a coronavirus disease (Covid-19) patient admitted to a hospital in West Bengal can now get regular updates about their kin’s wellness by just a click.

The facility is being made available following the Mamata Banerjee-led government’s plan to launch a mechanism called Covid Patient Management System (CPMS) in a day or two that will enable family members to keep a regular tab on vital health parameters of a Covid-19 patient such as oxygen saturation, pulse rate, blood pressure, among others, from a remote location.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

Bengal chief secretary Rajiva Sinha said that the CPMS is operational, but now only government officials can check the condition of Covid-19 patients, as it requires a password. Soon, it would be put out in the public domain, he added.

“At present, the CPMS is password-protected and can’t be accessed. But in a day or two, the public will have access to it. I have not seen such a system in any other state or even at the Centre,” he told media persons.



There were 1,144 Covid-19 critical patients admitted to both state-run and private hospitals in Bengal until Thursday. While 1,043, 1,946 Covid-19 patients have moderate and mild symptoms, respectively. Of the 1,946 Covid-19 patients with mild symptoms, 1,134 have been found to be asymptomatic.

“The user-friendly CPMS will provide all the information about 4,000 Covid-19 patients admitted to state-run and private hospitals in a jiffy. We will be able to provide updated details about a Covid-19 patient’s oxygen saturation level, pulse rate, blood pressure, etc; with just a click,” the chief secretary said.

Several hospitals in Bengal have drawn flak from Covid-19 patients’ family members, who have alleged that they have been not getting any information about their kin undergoing treatment.

At least 96 doctors are working 24x7 to maintain the CPMS, including providing telemedicine to Covid-19 patients.

“All hospitals have been directed to upload data related to admission, treatment, discharge, and death of a Covid-19 patient on the CPMS, including the early warning score and basic health parameters,” said a health department official.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donald Trump’s ban on TikTok leans on India, says risks are real
Aug 07, 2020 12:09 IST
Worried about your kids’ mental health? Here’s what experts recommend
Aug 07, 2020 12:06 IST
Tate Museum faces heat over racist mural in gallery’s ‘most amusing room’
Aug 07, 2020 12:07 IST
Anand can’t get over sweet birthday surprise from Sonam, here is proof
Aug 07, 2020 12:03 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.