Covid-19: West Bengal withdraws complete lockdown announcement for August 2 and 9

West Bengal government withdrew complete lockdown announcement for August 2 and 9 on Tuesday, in view of the upcoming festival in the country.

“Respecting the sentiments of the people we are withdrawing complete lockdown announcement for 2 August and 9 August,” the state department said on Twitter.

“After announcing the state-wide complete lockdown dates in the state the government has been receiving request and appeal from different quarters not to observe state-wide lockdown on certain dates coinciding with festivals and important community occasions,” it also said.