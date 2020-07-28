Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Covid-19: West Bengal withdraws complete lockdown announcement for August 2 and 9

Covid-19: West Bengal withdraws complete lockdown announcement for August 2 and 9

“Respecting the sentiments of the people we are withdrawing complete lockdown announcement for 2 August and 9 August,” the state department said on Twitter.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police personnel stand guard outside a sealed residential complex in Kolkata. (PTI)

West Bengal government withdrew complete lockdown announcement for August 2 and 9 on Tuesday, in view of the upcoming festival in the country.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

“Respecting the sentiments of the people we are withdrawing complete lockdown announcement for 2 August and 9 August,” the state department said on Twitter.

“After announcing the state-wide complete lockdown dates in the state the government has been receiving request and appeal from different quarters not to observe state-wide lockdown on certain dates coinciding with festivals and important community occasions,” it also said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Ghaziabad to procure more high-flow oxygen system to aid patient recoveries
Jul 28, 2020 23:35 IST
Tulsi lake overflows; water stock in seven lakes is 32%
Jul 28, 2020 23:35 IST
India to export 40 million surgical masks, 2 million medical goggles every month
Jul 28, 2020 23:36 IST
City’s July rain is highest in 76 years
Jul 28, 2020 23:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.