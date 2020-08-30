West Delhi car crash: 11-yr-old boy dead, four family members injured

Preliminary probe revealed that some “distraction” caused the car to veer towards its right and crash into the road divider. (HT photo)

New Delhi: A boy (11), Mayank, died on the spot in a road accident after the car he was travelling in crashed into a road divider and flipped twice at Sector 22 in Dwarka, west Delhi, on Thursday night.

Four of Mayank’s family members -- parents, sister (2), and grandmother -- sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dwarka, said Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Dwarka), Delhi Police.

Mayank’s family lives in an apartment at Pochanpur village in Dwarka. Mayank’s father, Sujeet Kumar (35), owns another property in Pochanpur village that has been put on rent.

“The accident occurred at Sector 22 in Dwarka at around 9pm on Thursday while the family was returning from a relative’s home. Kumar was driving the car and Mayank was seated next to him. Kumar’s wife, mother and daughter were in the back seat,” said a Delhi Police official, who is investigating the case.

Preliminary probe revealed that some “distraction” caused the car to veer towards its right and crash into the road divider. The vehicle flipped twice before landing on its side.

“Mayank’s neck got severed while the car was flipping. Either, the car’s front left window was half open at the time of the accident, or the window’s glass got shattered while the vehicle was flipping,” said the official.

Local residents came to the family’s rescue and admitted them to a nearby private hospital.

“Mayank had died on the accident spot,” he added.

A case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving has been registered against Kumar at Dwarka’s Sector 23 police station.