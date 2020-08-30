Sections
Home / India News / West Delhi car crash: 11-yr-old boy dead, four family members injured

West Delhi car crash: 11-yr-old boy dead, four family members injured

The accident occurred at Sector 22 in Dwarka at around 9pm on Thursday while the family was returning from a relative’s home.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 11:27 IST

By Shiv Sunny, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Preliminary probe revealed that some “distraction” caused the car to veer towards its right and crash into the road divider. (HT photo)

New Delhi: A boy (11), Mayank, died on the spot in a road accident after the car he was travelling in crashed into a road divider and flipped twice at Sector 22 in Dwarka, west Delhi, on Thursday night.

Four of Mayank’s family members -- parents, sister (2), and grandmother -- sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Dwarka, said Anto Alphonse, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Dwarka), Delhi Police.

Mayank’s family lives in an apartment at Pochanpur village in Dwarka. Mayank’s father, Sujeet Kumar (35), owns another property in Pochanpur village that has been put on rent.

“The accident occurred at Sector 22 in Dwarka at around 9pm on Thursday while the family was returning from a relative’s home. Kumar was driving the car and Mayank was seated next to him. Kumar’s wife, mother and daughter were in the back seat,” said a Delhi Police official, who is investigating the case.



Preliminary probe revealed that some “distraction” caused the car to veer towards its right and crash into the road divider. The vehicle flipped twice before landing on its side.

Also read: Delhi likely to receive light to moderate rain today - IMD

“Mayank’s neck got severed while the car was flipping. Either, the car’s front left window was half open at the time of the accident, or the window’s glass got shattered while the vehicle was flipping,” said the official.

Local residents came to the family’s rescue and admitted them to a nearby private hospital.

“Mayank had died on the accident spot,” he added.

A case of causing death due to negligence and rash driving has been registered against Kumar at Dwarka’s Sector 23 police station.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Rupal may not return as Kokilaben in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2, here is why
Aug 30, 2020 11:40 IST
Two members of Khalistan Zindabad Force arrested for hoisting Khalistan flag on DC office in Punjab
Aug 30, 2020 11:40 IST
Verve of Onam can be felt everywhere: PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat
Aug 30, 2020 11:37 IST
‘My son had left home to find a job with his brother,’ says father of man lynched in Naraina
Aug 30, 2020 11:36 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.