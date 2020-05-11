Sections
Western Army chief visits Indo-Pak border, reviews operational preparedness

JAMMU: Western Army Commander, Lieutenant General RP Singh, visited forward areas of the Rising Star Corps in Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) on Monday to review the...

Updated: May 11, 2020 19:27 IST

By Ravi Krishan Khajuria,

JAMMU: Western Army Commander, Lieutenant General RP Singh, visited forward areas of the Rising Star Corps in Kathua and Samba districts of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K) on Monday to review the current security situation and operational readiness of the troops amid a recent spike in ceasefire violations along the 744-km-long Line of Control (LoC) and 198- km-long Indo-Pak international border (IB).

“The Army Commander was accompanied by Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, GOC (General Commanding Officer), Rising Star Corps. The Army commander interacted with the commanders of the field formations and was briefed about the operational and logistics preparedness and plans to upgrade the security infrastructure,” said Jammu-based defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand.

He also interacted with troops and lauded them for their high morale and motivation.

“He appreciated the high state of preparedness of the Rising Star Corps to thwart any threat manifested by inimical and anti-national elements. He also commended the efforts of the formations in the fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic,” Col Anand added.



Lt Gen Singh’s visit to the strategic western border comes close on the heels of two back-to-back terror attacks in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, where eight security personnel, including Col Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj Sood, a J&K Police sub-inspector, two soldiers and three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, were killed.

Pakistan had reportedly increased its flying operations within its territory, as it fears retaliation from India after the recent attacks.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had also tweeted about a possible false flag operation by India after New Delhi stated that Islamabad was the brain behind a spurt in violence in Kashmir.

“I have been warning the world about India`s continuing efforts to find a pretext for a false flag operation targeting Pakistan. The latest baseless allegations by India of `infiltration` across LoC are a continuation of this dangerous agenda,” Khan had tweeted.

