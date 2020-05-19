Western Army commander reviews preparedness on Indo-Pak international border

Sections
Western Army Commander Lieutanant General RP Singh was briefed by Major General VB Nair, GOC, Tiger Division on the operational preparedness, upgradation of security infrastructure and measures to combat situation arising from coronavirus pandemic.

Updated: May 19, 2020 23:01 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Army Commander was also briefed by Brig YK Ahuja, CE (P) Sampark, on progress of roads and bridges being constructed and maintained by Project Sampark in area of responsibility of Western Command.(Photo by Nitin Kanotra / Hindustan Times)

Amid spike in ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the Line of Control and anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir, Western Army Commander Lieutanant General RP Singh, along with GOC, Rising Star Corps Lieteanant General Upendra Dwivedi, on Tuesday visited the Tiger Division and forward areas along the Indo-Pak international border to review the current security situation and operational readiness of the troops.

He also visited the “Isolation Facility” at Army Public School Damana created for the Covid-19 patients and appreciated the efforts of ‘Covid warriors’.

He interacted with troops and commended their efforts for taking adequate safety measures against the Covid-19 pandemic and also maintaining high level of operational preparedness.



Army Commander was also briefed by Brig YK Ahuja, CE (P) Sampark, on progress of roads and bridges being constructed and maintained by Project Sampark in area of responsibility of Western Command.

He appreciated the progress and quality of works executed by Project Sampark and also awarded GOC-in-C’s commendation to OEM Arjun Singh of Project Sampark for his devotion in construction of roads and bridges in the border areas.

