Sections
Home / India News / Western Army commander visits forward posts, reviews operational readiness of Rising Star Corps

Western Army commander visits forward posts, reviews operational readiness of Rising Star Corps

Alka Singh, regional president, Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), Western Command, also accompanied the Army Commander.

Updated: Jul 25, 2020 18:00 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

Lieutenant General RP Singhexhorted all ranks to continue working with the same zeal and enthusiasm.

Lieutenant General RP Singh, Western Army Commander, along with General Officer Commanding (GOC), Rising Star Corps, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, on Saturday, visited Basohli, Bakloh, and Mamun military stations to review the current security situation and operational readiness of the troops.

“The Army commander reviewed the operational preparedness in the forward areas and interacted with the field formation commanders. The Army commander boosted the morale of the troops on the ground and was confident about the preparedness of the Rising Star Corps to thwart any type of threat posed by the adversaries and anti-national elements,” said Lt Col Devender Anand, spokesperson, Indian Army.

He exhorted all ranks to continue working with the same zeal and enthusiasm.

Alka Singh, regional president, Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA), Western Command, also accompanied the Army Commander.



She interacted with families of soldiers and praised for their strong support and also for contributing to the fight against the raging coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Party drugs worth Rs 2.5 crore seized in Kolkata, two drug peddlers held
Jul 25, 2020 18:53 IST
Thousands of stranded Filipinos crammed into baseball stadium amid coronavirus risks
Jul 25, 2020 18:53 IST
Letting Meghna Gulzar direct Raazi was blunder, rues Harinder Sikka
Jul 25, 2020 18:47 IST
Tough performing instantly after four-five months: Poonam Yadav
Jul 25, 2020 18:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.