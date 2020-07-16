‘What about ghar wapsi?’ Kapil Sibal takes a swipe at Sachin Pilot

Congress leader Kapil Sibal presented his views on the political crisis in Rajasthan with sneer. In a tweet on Thursday morning, Sibal hit back at Sachin Pilot and took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“False rumours spread to malign. Pilot: “I am not joining BJP”. I guess then legislators at a hotel in Manesar is merely a vacation in Haryana’s comfort zone under BJP’s watchful eye. What about “ghar wapsi”?” Sibal tweeted.

His tweet came after it was reported that Pilot and several of his followers are at a hotel in Manesar in Haryana. Its location indicated that Pilot’s move had the blessings of the BJP leadership, which leads the ruling coalition in Haryana.

The crisis in Rajasthan began after chief minister Ashok Gehlot claimed that attempts were made to topple his government. The state police took notice of the development and its Special Operations Group (SOG) sent notices to a few leaders, including Pilot.

His camp called these notices a joke and he left Rajasthan with his suporters, and claimed that the Gehlot government is in minority.

A hectic few days began with Congress deputing its senior leaders to defuse the crisis. Attempts were made to woo Pilot back but he refused to listen and did not attend the CLP meetings of the party. Pilot was removed as Rajasdthan Congress chief and Gehlot dropped him from his cabinet.

On Wednesday, the chief minister claimed that Pilot was involved in horse-trading with the BJP. In an interaction with reporters, the chief minister did not mention Pilot by his name but said the “former Pradesh Congress Committee president” was himself “doing the deal”.

“Some of our colleagues fell into the BJP trap, became over-ambitious and got involved in horse-trading,” the CM alleged.

“Our deputy chief minister and PCC president himself was doing the deal and was giving statements that no horse-trading was taking place. What clarifications are you giving when you yourself were involved in it,” Gehlot added.

Pilot, meanwhile, claimed that he is not joining the BJP, asserting that he had worked hard to defeat the saffron party and bring the Congress back to power in Rajasthan.