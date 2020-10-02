‘What about law and order in UP?’: TMC minister’s swipe at Guv Dhankhar

Trinamool minister Bratya Basu, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and senior state officials were attending the programme at Gandhi Ghat in Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas district. (Videograb)

A Trinamool minister’s anarchy jibe with the West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar standing barely a few feet away at the state government’s Gandhi Jayanti programme on Friday has given rise to another political face-off between the two - already at loggerheads over several issues.

Last week, Governor Dhankhar had alleged that chief minister Mamata Banerjee was turning Bengal into a police state. In a letter to the top-most police officer in the state, Governor Dhankhar demanded he be provided with a report on the law and order situation. After the officer failed to reply, the Governor wrote to CM Banerjee, who, he says, questioned his authority to do so.

Taking a swipe, West Bengal science and technology minister Bratya Basu sought to know from the Governor as to what he thought about the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, a spate of rape cases have been reported from Uttar Pradesh, with the police action in Hathras to cremate the body of a Dalit woman in the dead of the night without the family’s consent led to howls of protest.

“Why doesn’t the governor take a look at the law and order problem in Uttar Pradesh? He constantly criticises the democratically elected government in West Bengal and raises questions. What has he got to say about UP? Ask him if he is trying to become a noirajyapal from a rajyapal (governor)?” Basu told reporters on the sidelines of the event. Dhankhar was standing barely 10 feet away and talking to the home secretary.

In Bengali, noirajya means anarchy and pal means protector or custodian in Sanskrit, Hindi and Bengali.

Journalists present at the event approached Dhankhar for his comment on what the minister said.

“This is an insult to the sanctity of the Raj Bhawan. As the constitutional head of the state, I will not tolerate this. This government should look at what is happening in the state instead of targeting the Raj Bhawan every day,” said Dhankhar.

The BJP targeted the Trinamool minister for disrespecting the Constitution.

“He may hold a number of degrees and can be a known playwright but he does not know how to respect the Constitution. This is contempt of the Constitution. Basu has shown disrespect to Gandhi as well,” said BJP state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar.