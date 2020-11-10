Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / What BJP, Congress, JD(S) have at stake in Karnataka bypolls

What BJP, Congress, JD(S) have at stake in Karnataka bypolls

The contest is in Sira and RR Nagar seats.

Updated: Nov 10, 2020, 08:30 IST

By Venkatesha Babu, Hindustan Times Bengaluru

For chief minister BS Yediyurappa victories in one or both the constituencies would underscore the BJP’s continued dependence on his appeal in the state. (Photo@CMofKarnataka)

All the three major parties in Karnataka - the BJP, the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) - are going all-out for win in the Sira and RR Nagar bypolls though their results will have no effect on the survival of the state government.

For chief minister BS Yediyurappa victories in one or both the constituencies would underscore the BJP’s continued dependence on his appeal in the state. Also the fate of Vijayendra, the younger son of Yediyurappa, would be determined by the Sira bypoll outcome. Vijayendra is the vice president of the state unit of BJP. A victory in Sira, where the party has never even come second, would underscore his ability to pull off upsets after a similar one in KR Pete last year.

Any loss in both the constituencies might further shorten Yediyurappa’s tenure as the high command is keen on replacing the ageing Lingayat leader with a fresh face. So it is important for Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra to ensure victories although the state government, with 117 members plus the support of three independents in a house of 225 members, is safe.

The stakes are equally high for the DK brothers - state Congress chief DK Shivakumar and his parliamentarian younger brother DK Suresh. RR Nagar assembly constituency is a part of Bengaluru Rural which Suresh represents in the Lok Sabha. Also, this is the first electoral challenge that the Congress is facing after Shivakumar took over as state party chief in March of last year. Shivakumar also handpicked the candidate in RR Nagar and chose to back an old warhorse - a former minister TB Jayachandra in Sira.

Regional JDS has the most to lose as it has been shrinking for several years now. For the JDS, led by the Gowda family, HD Deve Gowda, HD Kumaraswamy and HD Revanna - a loss in both seats might mean that their traditional hold on the Vokkaliga community is a thing of the past.

Their aspiration to remain as kingmakers in Karnataka politics by being the swing third pole which determines who rules the state might also be impacted if they lose both the seats which are Vokkaliga dominated. So all three players are keen to emerge victorious.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Bihar Results 2020: Tejashwi Yadav leads in Raghopur, early trends show
Nov 10, 2020 09:23 IST
Bihar Results Live: Bihar, be ‘tejashwi’, tweets Tej Pratap
Nov 10, 2020 09:30 IST
Union health minister reviews Covid-19 situation in 9 high disease burden states
Nov 10, 2020 09:33 IST
What to look for in the Bihar poll results today
Nov 10, 2020 05:59 IST

latest news

Sona slams those justifying denial of bail to Arnab: ‘That’s sick’
Nov 10, 2020 10:01 IST
‘Luckily we got him traded from DC’: Rohit on ‘best bowler with new ball’
Nov 10, 2020 09:52 IST
Indian poet-diplomat’s anthems on planets of the solar system may amaze you
Nov 10, 2020 09:43 IST
Check Mouni Roy’s deleted and new Diwali pictures in red lehenga choli here
Nov 10, 2020 09:43 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.