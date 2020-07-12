‘What happened that...’: Rahul Gandhi again targets PM Modi over Ladakh face-off

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attends a meeting of the Opposition parties via video conferencing, in New Delhi. (PTI File Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has once again attacked the government over the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers, alleging that the Chinese have captured Indian territory.

“What happened that China took away the sacred land of Mother India during Modi ji’s tenure?” the former Congress president tweeted on Sunday morning. The tweet carried an article about the Galwan Valley clash.

Both the sides suffered casualties in the border skirmish. While India said it lost 20 of its soldiers, China never officially confirmed the number of fatalities its army suffered.

Gandhi has led his party’s attack against the government on the attack. He has claimed that the central government let China capture Indian territory after the Galwan Valley incident despite Prime Minister Narendra Modi vehemently denying this at an all-party meeting.

Many Union ministers and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit back at Gandhi for his attacks, with BJP chief JP Nadda claiming three Congress led trust received money from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund, meant for the welfare of the people.

The Centre has set up an inter-ministerial committee to coordinate investigations into allegations against Rajiv Gandhi Foundation (RGF), Rajiv Gandhi Charitable Trust and Indira Gandhi Memorial Trust of violating the legal provisions of money laundering act, Income Tax Act and foreign contribution act.

Nadda also said that Gandhi does not attend meetings of the parliamentary standing committee on defence and “sadly, he continues to demoralise the nation, question the valour of our armed forces and do everything that a responsible opposition leader should not do”.

Both the countries have been working towards disengagement and de-escalation in East Ladakh. Foreign minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday that the process is a “work in progress”.

“What’s happened is that we have agreed on the need to disengage because the troops on both sides are deployed very close to each other,” Jaishankar said at India Global Week 2020, organised by India Inc, a UK-based media house.

On-ground verification in East Ladakh has shown that Indian and Chinese troops have moved back from positions where they were in an eyeball-to-eyeball confrontation by at least 600 metres at the four stand-off points as well as all along the 1597 km Line of Actual Control in the western sector, top military and diplomatic officials said on condition of anonymity.