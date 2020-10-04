‘What Hathras gang-rape victim’s family wants’: Priyanka Gandhi lists in 5 points

Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi with the family members of a 19-year-old Dalit woman who died after being allegedly raped two weeks ago in Hathras. (PTI Photo )

After Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met Hathras gang-rape victim’s relatives on Saturday, Vadra tweeted a list of questions and demands of the 19-year-old Dalit woman’s family.

The party’s general secretary said the family wants a judicial probe into the matter to be conducted through the Supreme Court and that they have also sought the suspension of Hathras’ district magistrate. Vadra added that the 19-year-old Dalit woman’s family wants to know why their daughter’s body was burnt with petrol without their consent. The Hathras family asks why they are being misled and threatened, she said.

“Questions of Hathras victim’s family -- 1. A judicial probe be conducted through the Supreme Court. 2. Hathras DM be suspended and not given a big post. Why our daughter’s body was burnt using petrol without our permission. 4. Why we are being repeatedly misled and threatened. 5. We brought ‘flowers’ from the funeral pyre, but how do we believe that this dead body is that of our daughter?” Vadra tweeted in Hindi.

It is the right of this family to get answers to these questions and the UP government will have to give these answers, the Congress leader added.

Her tweet came after she along with Rahul Gandhi and other party leaders met the family and consoled them. The Congress team stayed with the family for over an hour after they reached Hathras around 6.45pm following a series of dramatic events on their way to the district. Saturday was their second attempt to meet the Dalit woman’s relatives after they were stopped and even briefly detained on Thursday on their way to visit Hathras.

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi said that he has assured support to the family in this difficult time and in getting justice. “The UP government will not be able to do anything arbitrary as it wants, because now the whole country is standing to bring justice to the daughter of this country,” he said in a tweet.

Later in the day, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath recommended that a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) be conducted into the matter that has sparked protests across the country.

The woman was raped by four “upper caste” men earlier this month and was admitted to the Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College of Aligarh Muslim University after she was left partially paralysed. She was later shifted to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi where she died on Tuesday.