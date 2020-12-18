Sections
What is Mucormycosis, a black fungal disease, being linked with Covid-19?

It can occur in almost any part of the body. It can affect the sinuses or the lungs if the fungus enters through inhaling. It can also enter the skin through a cut, burn or any other type of skin injury.

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 22:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Covid-19 in being linked to a black fungal disease as several cases are coming up now. (Representative photo) (PTI)

After Delhi’s Gangra Ram Hospital reported cases of a rare fungal infection in Covid-19 patients, hospitals of several other cities have reported the same occurrence. This is not new but a rare infection and affects people who are under medication or are suffering from some illness as their immunity remains in a compromised state.

Here is all you need to know about this:

1. It can occur in almost any part of the body. It can affect the sinuses or the lungs if the fungus enters through inhaling. It can also enter the skin through a cut, burn or ay other type of skin injury.

2. If not detected early, the infection – Mucormycosis also known as black fungus – can kill half the patients and lead to loss of vision or jaw in others.



3. How does it affect the eyesight? It enters through the nose and then spreads to the eyes, paralyses the muscles around the pupils which might lead to blindness. It may also cause meningitis if it spreads to the brain.

4. This is not contagious.

5. The connection between Covid-19 and Mucormycosis is the weakened immunity response.

6. Many Covid-19 patients are given steroids and other drugs that might lower their immunity further, said Dr. Shaloo Bageja, senior eye surgeon at Sir Ganga Ram hospital.

7. One-sided facial swelling, headache, nasal or sinus congestion, black lesions on nasal bridge or upper inside of mouth, fever are symptoms of mucormycosis in sinus and brain.

8. Fever, cough, chest pain, shortness of breath are the symptoms of mucormycosis in the lungs.

9. Skin mucormycosis has symptoms like blisters or ulcers, blackening of a portion of skin or excessive redness, swelling around a wound etc.

