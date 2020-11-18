Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘What is the meaning of their silence?’ BJP asks Cong to respond to allegations in AgustaWestland scam

‘What is the meaning of their silence?’ BJP asks Cong to respond to allegations in AgustaWestland scam

Rathore said Rahul Gandhi often attacked the government over Rafale fighter aircraft deal despite Supreme Court giving a clean chit to it but has not spoken a word about investigation into alleged corruption in the purchase of VVIP choppers.

Updated: Nov 18, 2020, 22:40 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar, New Delhi

BJP National Spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore addresses a press conference at BJP headquarters in New Delhi. (PTI)

The BJP on Wednesday hit out at the Congress for its “silence” over allegations of involvement of its top leaders in the AgustaWestland kickback probe and took a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, saying he tweets on all sort of issues but has not responded to these grave charges.

At a press conference, BJP spokesperson Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore demanded that Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her son answer about the allegations levelled against their party leaders.

“What do they have to tell about the names of their party leaders being mentioned in the scam? What is the meaning of their silence?” he asked.

The BJP has targeted the Congress citing a reported statement of Rajiv Saxena, a key accused in the case, to the Enforcement Directorate in which, it is claimed, he had mentioned the names of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath’s nephew Ratul Puri and son Bakul Nath, along with Congress leaders Salman Khurshid and Ahmed Patel.



Khurshid had said that he cannot respond to the BJP’s claim until he knows the context in which his name has been mentioned by the accused.

Taking a swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Rathore said he had often attacked the Modi government over the Rafale fighter aircraft deal despite the Supreme Court giving a clean chit to it but has not spoken a word about the investigation into the alleged corruption in the purchase of the VVIP choppers.

The CBI had begun probing the AgustaWestland deal when the UPA government was in power after an investigation in Italy suggested kickbacks in the transaction.

Rathore said the then defence minister A K Antony had acknowledged in Parliament that corruption had occurred in the deal.

“Scam was the priority” in defence deals when the Congress was in power, he alleged.

“People of the country will never forgive the Congress for its corruption in defence deals,” he said.

Speaking to reporters, Rathore also attacked the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal over alleged violence against BJP workers in the state. PTI KR RT

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Europe sees first dip in Covid-19 cases in months, but deaths up: WHO
Nov 18, 2020 22:57 IST
RCEP would have hurt India’s economy, FTA with EU not easy: S Jaishankar
Nov 18, 2020 20:45 IST
India’s confirmed dose purchases of Covid-19 vaccine exceed 1.5 bn: Report
Nov 18, 2020 20:41 IST
Bengaluru riots: NIA conducts searches at 43 locations
Nov 18, 2020 20:17 IST

latest news

Punjab and Haryana high court asks GMCH-32 to keep proceedings of NRI-seat counselling sealed
Nov 18, 2020 23:04 IST
Himachal woman abducted for forcible marriage in Chandigarh, rescued
Nov 18, 2020 23:02 IST
Pune reports 666 Covid cases, 19 deaths
Nov 18, 2020 23:00 IST
NGT imposes penalty of ₹2 lakh on Zirakpur, Banur MCs for poor waste mgmt
Nov 18, 2020 23:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.