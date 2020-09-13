Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / What Uddhav Thackeray says on Maratha quota row

What Uddhav Thackeray says on Maratha quota row

Maharashtra will again move the Supreme Court on the issue of Maratha quota, Thackeray said asking people to not agitate during the ongoing pandemic.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 15:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Do not organize protests on the issue of Maratha quota during Covid-19 pandemic, Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray said on Sunday. (PTI)

After the BJP blamed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government for failing to defend Maratha reservation before the Supreme Court, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said the state government will move the Supreme Court again on the issue of reservation. Urging Marathis to not take to the streets, the CM said the government and the opposition, too, are fighting for the cause.

Also Read | State failed in defending Maratha quota in Supreme Court: Fadnavis

All recent developments on Maratha quota issue

* On September 9, the Supreme Court stayed the implementation of the 2018 Maratha quota law of the state and referred the petitions challenging the law to a larger constitution bench.

* The Supreme Court in its order said Marathis do not need reservation. The state government has not shown any “extraordinary situation” which warrants the reservation.



* In the Socially and Educationally Backward Classes Act, 2018, Maratha community was declared as a socially and educational backward class.

* Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis blamed the state government for failing to present the case in front of the Apex Court. “Tamil Nadu and our situation is the same. Despite that, while referring to the constitutional bench, the apex court didn’t stay the reservation declared by them but in our case, it was stayed. We need to see where we lacked in explaining the case effectively before the apex court,” Fadnavis said.

* The Supreme Court verdict is a major set back for the MVA government, which presently has around 64-65% reservation, including 12-13% Maratha quota.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Will face all political storms, says CM Thackeray amid Kangana Ranaut row
Sep 13, 2020 16:18 IST
At petroleum project inauguration, PM says Bihar intrinsic to India’s rise
Sep 13, 2020 13:48 IST
Chinese PLA’s new expansion plans on Bhutan
Sep 13, 2020 11:49 IST
Former Union minister and Bihar leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh dies
Sep 13, 2020 13:28 IST

latest news

PM Modi’s ‘nudges’ had critical effect on Covid battle: Study
Sep 13, 2020 16:17 IST
Saath Nibhana Saathiya season 2: Harsh Nagar, Sneha Jain to play lead pair
Sep 13, 2020 16:16 IST
Anuradha Paudwal’s son Aditya’s friends shocked at his death
Sep 13, 2020 16:16 IST
2 California deputies shot in apparent ambush in patrol car
Sep 13, 2020 16:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.