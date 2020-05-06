Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘What will happen after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt

‘What will happen after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh addressed a meeting of the chief ministers of the states ruled by the party.

Updated: May 06, 2020 12:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A video grab of Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s appeal to migrants, on May 4. (PTI Photo)

Congress president Sonia Gandhi said on Wednesday that the party seeks to know what criteria the government is using to judge how long lockdown will continue. She was speaking at a meeting of chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states.

“After May 17, what? And after, May 17 How? What criteria is the government using to judge how long the lockdown is to continue,” she said during the meeting.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who was also present at the meeting, said, “We need to know what will happen after lockdown 3.0.”

Sonia Gandhi discussed the impact of coronavirus pandemic with chief ministers of party-ruled states on Wednesday and assessed the steps taken by them to contain the pandemic.



She also discussed the issue of migrant labourers and workers stranded at various places and steps taken by the states in bringing them back to their home towns. Rahul Gandhi was also present at the meeting.

Gandhi had announced on Monday that the state units of Congress party would pay for the train fares of migrant workers as they prepare to go back to their homes in different parts of the country. She also criticised the central government for charging them for their travel by train.

The Congress chief has so far written seven letters to Prime Minister Narendra Modi since March 23 on different issues, including seeking safe and free travel of stranded workers to their home towns.

The Congress has repeatedly been raising the issue of stranded migrant workers with both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi attacking the Centre for its “failure to put in place a humane policy” to send them back to their homes.

Sonia Gandhi has also formed an eleven-member consultative group under the chairmanship of Manmohan Singh to discuss various issue arising out of the coronavirus crisis.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Creaky and cumbersome’: PM Modi orders officials to overhaul drug regulatory system
May 06, 2020 12:53 IST
‘What after lockdown 3.0?’ Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh question govt
May 06, 2020 12:39 IST
Top Hizbul terrorist Riyaz Naikoo trapped in J-K’s Pulwama; security forces launch 3 ops in district
May 06, 2020 12:17 IST
Post-Covid-19, the world will change. Here are 7 ways how this could happen
May 06, 2020 08:58 IST

latest news

Karnataka Police Recruitment 2020: 2972 vacancies notified for constable, bandsmen posts
May 06, 2020 13:35 IST
Riyaz Naikoo, Kashmir’s most wanted terrorist, carries Rs 12 lakh reward
May 06, 2020 13:32 IST
May do ‘namaste’ to celebrate wicket: Rahane on changes after Covid-19
May 06, 2020 13:31 IST
GuruVw is a new video conferencing platform developed by an NRI
May 06, 2020 13:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.