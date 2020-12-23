Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Whatever they want to add and subtract…’: Agriculture minister Tomar says hopeful farmers’ unions will discuss Centre’s request

‘Whatever they want to add and subtract…’: Agriculture minister Tomar says hopeful farmers’ unions will discuss Centre’s request

Narendra Singh Tomar was referring to the Centre’s proposal to hold the sixth round of talks at a date and time of the farm unions’ choosing.

Updated: Dec 23, 2020, 17:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

New Delhi: Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar speaks to farmers from Uttarakhand on the Centre's farm reform laws, in New Delhi, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020. (PTI Photo/Manvender Vashist)

On a day when protests against the Centre’s three agricultural laws entered day 28, Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Wednesday yet again expressed hope for a solution, reiterating that the government was ready for a discussion at a time and date as per “convenience” of the farmers’ unions.

“Through various schemes, we will fill all gaps in agriculture sector, which will benefit farmers and ensure that they get the right price…Even during the Covid-19 pandemic, we saw that the work related to farming and agriculture wasn’t affected,” news agency ANI quoted Tomar as saying. “I would also like to thank banks, as they brought more than 1 crore farmers under Kisan Credit cover during the pandemic gave farmers Rs 1 lakh crore in the last eight months. We’ve undertaken some reforms and will bring in future,” he added.

Tomar further said, “I’m hopeful that farmers’ unions will discuss our request. Whatever they want to add and subtract from the government’s proposal, they should tell us. We’re ready for a discussion at the time and date of their convenience. I’m hopeful for a solution,” Tomar further said.

 

The Union agriculture minister was referring to a proposal sent by the Centre to the farmers’ unions on Sunday, in which it offered to hold the sixth round of talks at a date and time of the unions’ choosing. Total five rounds of talks, including one each on December 1, 3 and 5, have failed to break the deadlock between the two sides. While the Centre is firm that the laws won’t be scrapped and has instead proposed amendments, the unions are adamant on a total repeal.

The farmers’ unions are scheduled to meet on Wednesday and take a call on the government’s proposal.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Agriculture minister says hopeful farm unions will discuss govt’s request
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
UAE Islamic body approves Covid-19 vaccines even with pork
by Associated Press | Posted by Karan Manral
‘Not even fully Jammu based’: Omar Abdullah jibes BJP after DDC election results
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
‘No need to convene Kerala Assembly session unnecessarily’: Muraleedharan
by hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Harshit Sabarwal

latest news

Two deer rescued by ITBP officials from Panchkula, Haryana
by Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Quarantine, RT-PCR test mandatory for passengers from UK, Middle East
by Steffy Thevar
Madhya Pradesh government halts services of 14-year-old Deendayal Mobile Hospital
by Shruti Tomar
News updates from Hindustan Times: Uttarakhand tables bill to grant ex-gratia to dependents of martyred army, para-military personnel and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.