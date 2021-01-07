Whatsapp policy update indicates data of users to be shared with Facebook

WhatsApp appears to have made it mandatory for users to share information with Facebook – a possible change from its previous policy that allowed a user to opt out of this feature – the messaging app’s updated terms indicated.

The feature was conveyed to users in an app prompt and the updated terms of use will come into effect on Friday.

“The information we share with the other Facebook Companies includes your account registration information (such as your phone number), transaction data, service-related information, information on how you interact with others (including businesses) when using our Services, mobile device information, your IP address, and may include other information identified in the Privacy Policy section entitled ‘Information We Collect’ or obtained upon notice to you or based on your consent,” the Facebook-owned app said in its FAQs. A WhatsApp spokesperson said, “...as part of WhatsApp’s business vision in October 2020, in order to enable small businesses better, we are updating our terms of service and privacy policy as we work to make WhatsApp a great way to get answers or help from a business.”