‘When he gets better…’: Son Chirag tweeted hours before Ram Vilas Paswan’s death

Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan was an eight-time Lok Sabha member from Bihar’s Hajipur and, since 2019, was a member of the Rajya Sabha from Bihar. (Arvind Yadav/HT PHOTO)

Ram Vilas Paswan, the 74-year-old Bihar politician who founded the Lok Janshakti Party 20 years ago, died in a Delhi hospital on Thursday evening, his son and political heir Chirag Paswan announced in an emotional tweet. Chirag Paswan had been camping in Delhi for his father who had been unwell and underwent a heart surgery over the weekend.

Four hours before Chirag Paswan announced his father’s death with a throwback photograph, the 37-year-old had tweeted a list of 42 candidates of his party for the Bihar election later this month and promised to be back home as soon as he could.

“I am not able to be among you because papa is very unwell. I will be there as soon as he gets better,” Chirag Paswan had tweeted. Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan had undergone a heart surgery over the weekend. Doctors had then indicated that a second one might be needed.

The nine-term parliamentarian, eight of them as Lok Sabha member, had taken his first steps in politics with the Samyukta Socialist Party in the late 1960s and won his first election to the assembly soon after. Over the next five decades, Ram Vilas Paswan shifted parties and coalitions, built new partnerships, won new friends and some rivals as well.

Paswan, described by his admirers as a firebrand socialist, branched out of the Janata Dal in 2000 to form the Lok Janshakti Party. Lalu Prasad Yadav had walked out three years earlier to form the Rashtriya Janata Dal. They had worked together for a long time before turning into political rivals after the split of the Janata Dal.

“Ram Vilas bhai, you went too soon,” Lalu Yadav, who is also in hospital, said in a tweet that recalled their association going back to 45 years. It was Lalu Yadav, who had famously described Paswan’s uncanny ability to predict the poll outcome long before elections and set his sails accordingly as the “mausam vigyanik”, or a weather scientist.

Paswan spoke of his ability with pride, underlining that he knew the pulse of the people. “I was one of the first who publicly claimed that there will be a Modi tsunami this time, not just a wave, and that is what happened exactly,” Paswan told reporters. He had predicted 40 seats for the NDA in Bihar in 2019; the alliance won 39.

For the three-phase Bihar elections that start later this month, Ram Vilas Paswan had left it to his son Chirag to decide how to navigate the alliances. Chirag pulled out of the alliance in Bihar but stayed in the NDA at the Centre. Janata Dal United’s Nitish Kumar is their prime target. It was a balance that the senior Paswan had struck back in 2005 when he stayed put in the Congress-led UPA at the Centre but contested against Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Party in Bihar elections.

But Paswan, one of the most prominent Dalit faces in Bihar, almost didn’t join politics. As he tweeted a few years ago, back in 1969 he was in a fix when he won his first assembly election and cleared the examination to become a deputy superintendent of police in Bihar. Paswan consulted a friend who asked him: “Do you want to be the government or the servant?”. “I joined politics soon after,” Paswan tweeted in 2016.