When I was Covid-19 positive, Amit Shah called me twice, says Suvendu Adhikari, recalls his first meeting with Shah

The cynosure of Amit Shah’s public address in Medinipur was former Trinamool heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari who officially joined the BJP on Saturday. As he started addressing the crowd ar Midnapore College Ground, Amit Shah himself said the star of today’s show was Adhikari.

As Suvendu joined the BJP severing decades-old ties with the Trinamool, he recalled the first time he met Amit Shah. At that time, he was the party chief. It was during the Lok Sabha Election 2014. Suvendu met Shah through Siddharth Nath Singh who was BJP’s in-charge of Bengal at that time. “Now he is the health minister of Uttar Pradesh Cabinet. They never asked me to join the party at that time,” Suvendu said recalling.

When Suvendu tested positive for Covid-19, Amit Shah called him twice, he said. “None of my party colleagues with whom I have worked for years called me, But Amit Shah ji enquired about my health,” he said.

“I am assuring all local leaders I am not here to dominate or dictate terms to you. I will work as an ordinary worker of the BJP. My background is rooted in student politics. If you ask me to put up posters, I will do that,” he said addressing the local leaders of the BJP.