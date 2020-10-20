‘When will Chinese troops be thrown out of Indian territory’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at PM ahead of 6 pm address

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi addresses the media during a visit to his parliamentary constituency Wayanad, on Tuesday. (PTI Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked the Prime Minister to share in his 6 pm address “the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory”.

“Dear PM, In your 6pm address, please tell the nation the date by which you will throw the Chinese out of Indian territory. Thank you,” the former Congress president tweeted on Tuesday evening, about an hour before the prime minister’s address.

The central government had earlier termed as “mischievous interpretation” the Congress’ claims that China had occupied Indian territory in the eastern Ladakh region.

PM Modi had on Tuesday said that he will address the nation in the evening. “Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening,” he tweeted from his official handle.

The Prime Minister urged people to join him but did not give any detail about the message he is going to share.

This will be his seventh address to the nation since the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic hit the country.

In his past addresses, PM Modi spoke about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic and also announced economic and welfare packages.

In his last address on June 30, PM Modi had announced extension of the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), a programme to provide free ration for over 80 crore people, mostly poor, by five more months till November end.

The address comes ahead of the festival season in the country, when experts have warned there could be a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases if people lower their guard.