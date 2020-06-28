When will there be talk of nation’s security? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he would address India’s security issues.

“When will there be talk of nation’s security?” Gandhi tweeted after the Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat praised Indian soldiers for giving “a befitting reply to those coveting our territories”.

Referring to the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on the night of June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers the commanding officer of the Bihar Regiment dead, Modi said, “Our brave soldiers have shown that they will not let any harm be done to Mother India’s pride.”

The Congress has been hammering away at the PM and the government for inconsistent stands on the actual situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh amid the standoff with the Chinese.

On Saturday, Congress leader Kapil Sibal claimed that the Chinese have intruded 18 km across the LAC at once location and asked PM Modi to “condemn the brazen Chinese occupation in Ladakh”.

Sibal had targeted the PM for his statement at an all-party meeting that “no one intruded into Indian territory” that was in stark contrast to the statement of the Indian ambassador in Beijing who said China should de-escalate and disengage by “moving back to its side of LAC”.

Sibal showed photographs to claim that the Chinese have intruded into several places in Indian territory and have cut off Indian patrols at five patrol points in the Ladakhi outback along the LAC.