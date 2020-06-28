Sections
Home / India News / When will there be talk of nation’s security? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

When will there be talk of nation’s security? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

The Congress has been hammering away at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government for inconsistent stands on the actual situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh amid the standoff with the Chinese.

Updated: Jun 28, 2020 13:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address India’s security issues. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he would address India’s security issues.

“When will there be talk of nation’s security?” Gandhi tweeted after the Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat praised Indian soldiers for giving “a befitting reply to those coveting our territories”.

Referring to the violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on the night of June 15 that left 20 Indian soldiers the commanding officer of the Bihar Regiment dead, Modi said, “Our brave soldiers have shown that they will not let any harm be done to Mother India’s pride.”

The Congress has been hammering away at the PM and the government for inconsistent stands on the actual situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh amid the standoff with the Chinese.



On Saturday, Congress leader Kapil Sibal claimed that the Chinese have intruded 18 km across the LAC at once location and asked PM Modi to “condemn the brazen Chinese occupation in Ladakh”.

Sibal had targeted the PM for his statement at an all-party meeting that “no one intruded into Indian territory” that was in stark contrast to the statement of the Indian ambassador in Beijing who said China should de-escalate and disengage by “moving back to its side of LAC”.

Sibal showed photographs to claim that the Chinese have intruded into several places in Indian territory and have cut off Indian patrols at five patrol points in the Ladakhi outback along the LAC.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Entertainment in sport is about quality not what happens in stands: Holding
Jun 28, 2020 14:04 IST
Recovered Covid-19 patients exceed active cases by over 1 lakh: Health Ministry
Jun 28, 2020 13:59 IST
Israeli court releases anti-Benjamin Netanyahu activist after arrest
Jun 28, 2020 13:57 IST
Hansal Mehta, Sudhir Mishra lament the status of directors in Bollywood
Jun 28, 2020 13:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.