When will you evict Chinese troops from Ladakh? Rahul Gandhi asks PM Modi

Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have been attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government over the standoff with China in Ladakh.

Updated: Jun 30, 2020 15:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should tell the country when Chinese troops would be evicted from Ladakh. (PTI)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell the nation how he proposes to drive Chinese troops out of Ladakh.

“The whole country knows that China has snatched India’s land. We all know the Chinese are at four places in Ladakh. Please tell the country how you will evict the Chinese troops and when?” he asked in a video address barely an hour before the Prime Minister’s address to the nation.

The Congress has been attacking the Prime Minister over inconsistencies on the government’s stand on the position of Chinese troops in Ladakh. Last week, the opposition party had asked Modi to “publicly condemn China’s brazen act in Ladakh.” Modi has not yet named China amid the standoff.

The Indian Army has been bracing itself for all eventualities in Ladakh and has deployed battle tanks in the Galwan Valley sector where 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese troops on the night of June 15 that triggered a national outrage.



Senior military commanders from India and China are meeting in Chushul on Tuesday to hammer out a disengagement protocol.

On Monday, the government banned 59 China-lined mobile phone apps saying they were prejudicial to India’s sovereignty, security, defence and public order. The ban evoked a sharp response from Beijing on Tuesday which said it was “strongly concerned” and stressed on cooperation between the two countries and underlined that the ban would go against “India’s interests”.

