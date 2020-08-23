Where does Dawood Ibrahim live in Karachi? Pakistan has three addresses

India maintains that Pakistan spy agency is protecting Dawood Ibrahim and uses its network for its nefarious activities. (HT Photo)

Three addresses in Pakistan’s Karachi city are in focus following Islamabad’s tacit acknowledgement that the United Nations designated global terrorist and the main accused in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts, Dawood Ibrahim, could be having multiple residences in the Pakistani port city apart from being in possession of at least one Pakistani passport.

The admission by Pakistan has come after years in denial of India’s assertion that it was actively involved in sheltering one of the most wanted fugitives from Indian justice system. The implicit admission has now come in the form of an official order that sanctions 88 individuals and several organizations in Pakistan involved in terrorism and terror financing ahead of a review of Pakistan’s compliance with international rules against money laundering and terror financing networks by FATF, the international watchdog.

The Pakistan government document lists White House, Karachi as one of Dawood’s three addresses in the city of Karachi, long suspected to be Dawood’s base.

The document also lists the other two addresses- House Number 37 - 30th Street - defence, Housing Authority Karachi, Pakistan and a “Palatial bungalow” in the hilly area of Noorbad, Karachi.

It is for the first time that Pakistan has admitted the presence of the underworld don in the country. In 2003, the US declared Ibrahim as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist. The UN and the Office of Foreign Assets Control of the US treasury department have listed Karachi as Dawood’s residence for years and dossiers have been given to Pakistan in the past requesting action against his interests and network, but without luck.

In March 2010, the 1267 Committee (the al Qaeda Sanctions Committee) listed four addresses for Ibrahim in a statement: “a) Karachi/Pakistan, White House, Near Saudi Mosque, Clifton b) House Nu 37 - 30th Street - defence, Housing Authority Karachi Pakistan c) Palatial bungalow in the hilly area of Noorabad in Karachi d) Property at Margalla Raod F 6/2 Street no. 22, House number 29 in Karachi.”

According to counter terror operatives based in New Delhi and Mumbai, who were quoted in a Hindustan Times report earlier this year, Dawood has been living in Karachi under the protection of the state. Not just that, he also has three-bullet proof cars in his convoy and often travels to Islamabad.

Also Read: Pakistan mentions Dawood Ibrahim’s Karachi addresses in sanctions document

The UN statement also lists his latest passport as being issued in Rwalpindi, the twin city of Islamabad where the army headquarters are based. He used to carry Indian and UAE passports in the 1980s and early 1990s. The UN documents are in the public domain. The Pakistan government document reportedly also refers to the passports issued to Dawood from Rawalpindi and Karachi offices.

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesman Shahnawaz Hussain on Saturday said that Pakistan should hand over Dawood Ibrahim to India.

Speaking to ANI, Hussain said, “Pakistan knew that it had given shelter to Dawood Ibrahim. His children were married to a famous Pakistani cricketer. Every person in Pakistan knew that he lives in Karachi. However, till date Pakistan did not accept it. Now Pakistan should immediately hand over Dawood Ibrahim to India. Because he is the most wanted in India.”

He said that he is still involved in crime in India and even today many crimes are done in India through Dawood Ibrahim.